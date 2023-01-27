Police arrest six men men for raping 12-year-old girl in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested six men for raping a 12-year-old girl in Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, January 27, 2023, said the suspects, aged between 40 and 50, confessed to have had carnal knowledge of the minor after luring her with monetary gifts ranging from N100 to N200.

“The case was referred from the Lower sharia court, Yayu town Chinade district Katagum LGA on the 18th of January 2023 for discreet investigation regarding a 12-year-old girl who was raped on different occasions,” the statement read.

“A discreet investigation was conducted by the Gender Unit attached to SCID Bauchi state Police Command.

“However, the investigation pointed to the following suspects, namely; Mustapha kawu,40,Abubakar Bello, 50, Idriss Yakubu, 40, Nasiru Dalhatu, 40, Idris Sarkin Ruwa,50, Abubakar Jallaba, and Mustapha Kawu,40, all of Yayu village,…