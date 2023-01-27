Student physically attacks teacher in front of her entire class (video)

A student attacked her teacher in class in a school in the United States of America and it was caught on video.

One of the students who witnessed the attack took toTwitter to share videos.

In one video, the student is seen verbally attacking her teacher while putting herself in front of the teacher’s face.

The teacher, named Ms. Turner, ignore the student while making a phone call about the girl’s behaviour but the girl pushes the teacher’s hand, throwing her phone to the ground.

The teacher then leaves the class but the girl goes after her and tries to bang the door behind her.

As the teacher tries to return to the class, the girl physically attacks the teacher and the teacher tries to defend herslef by holding the student off.

This soon escalates to a full blown fight.

Another video shows the teacher and the student fighting on the floor.

It ended with the teacher being carried away on a stretcher after she suffered a broken knee.

The student did not…