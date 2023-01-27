TikTok user shocked to see coursemate convert her hostel room to a grocery store (video)

TikTok user shocked to see coursemate convert her hostel room to a grocery storeA TikTok user has expressed shock after she found out her coursemate converted her hostel room to a grocery store.  The social media user who shared a video of her coursemate's room stocked with groceries, attached the caption "I visited my coursemate today and what I saw shocked me".  Watch the video below………..      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post TikTok user shocked to see coursemate convert her hostel room to a grocery store (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

