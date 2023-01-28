Again INEC extends deadline for collection of PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced a further extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs by one week.

INEC had earlier extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs to January 29, however, the new deadline is February 5. In a statement released today, the National Commissioner with the electoral umpire, Festus Okoye, said the move followed a meeting of INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).