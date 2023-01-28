Ex-Maritime Academy staff bags 110 years in Uyo

The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, January 27, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Charles Emmanuel Afaha, a former staff of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A statement from the commisison says the convict was arraigned on October 13, 2018 on an eleven-count charge bordering on forgery and he pleaded “not guilty”, setting the stage for the prosecution to prove its case. The prosecution, through its counsel, T. N. Ndifon called five witnesses and tendered several exhibits which were admitted in evidence.

Delivering judgment today via Zoom, Justice Okeke said that “the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of forgery against the defendant in all the counts.

Before the sentencing was given by the court, S. S. Aribido, who held the brief of T. N. Ndifon, made an application to the Court, praying the…