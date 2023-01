Four police officers have been arraigned in court over the killing of Garafu Buraimoh, in the Ajah area of Lagos state on December 6.

Buraimoh was said to have been out buying fuel when he was hit by a bullet fired by the officer attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah.

In an update given this morning, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said four officers were arraigned in court on Friday, January 27 and have been remanded in prison custody.