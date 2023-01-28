My son’s death is a test from God – Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, says

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has described the loss of his 36-year-old son, Hassan, as a test from God.

LIB had earlier reported that late Hassan passed away on Thursday night, January 26, after a brief illness. The deceased who got married in June last year was Sule’s eldest son with his first wife, Silifat.

While receiving condolences at the palace of his father, the Sarkin Gudi, HRH Alhaji Sule Bawa, in Akwanga LGA, Governor Sule said from the experiences he had gathered from the Holy Qu’ran, God promised to test the faith of every believer, saying, “This is my time to be tested.”

“I see this as a test from God. I was the person consoling somebody that lost his 9 children and 70 cows yesterday, and today God decided to test me, to see whether I was sincere in consoling that bereaved father.”he said

He described his late son as a calm, disciplined and obedient man, who treated his siblings equally and with mutual…