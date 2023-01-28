Priest who ‘died’ from heart attack claims he went to hell and saw demons singing Rihanna’s umbrella to torture people (video)

An American priest who claims he temporarily died during a heart attack in 2016 and went to Hell, has disclosed that demons were singing Rihanna’s song as they tortured him.

Michigan pastor, Gerald Johnson said Rihanna’s hit song ‘Umbrella’ echoed through the gates of Hell during his bizarre visit to purgatory.

Johnson said ‘my spirit left my physical body’ when he suffered the heart attack seven years ago.

Despite living his life as a man of God, he said he was stunned when he was denied entry into Heaven and instead plummeted down to hell.

Johnson took to TikTok to explain his 2016 journey into the abyss which he said he ‘wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.’

‘I thought I was going upward, because I thought that I had done so much good in this lifetime and helped so many people and made so many decisions that were Godly decisions,’ he said.

‘But as opposed to me going up, I went down. I went literally into the center of the Earth. That’s where Hell is.’

