This video of an Igbo father rebuking his son for spending money carelessly will leave you in stitches

A video of an Igbo dad rebuking his son for spending money carelessly has left social media users reeling in laughter.

In the video, the son had called his father, asking him to send him some money to retrun to Aba from Port Harcourt. However, the dad refused stating that he had already sent him money for that purpose and will not be sending again. He said if his son likes he should jump into the rivers in Port Harcourt.

”I have seven children. You are just one of them. So the rest of the six I can be contented with the rest of them.”he said jokingly

Watch the video below…