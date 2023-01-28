Two ex-convicts and others arrested for vandalizing eleven electricity transformers in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two ex-convicts and two others for vandalizing eleven electricity transformers in Azare Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, in a statement on Friday, January 27, 2023, said the suspects were arrested at Kari-Sade Road while suspiciously approaching a nearby electricity transformer.

“On the 17th January 2023 at about 0130hrs, a joint team of mobile police operatives in collaboration with local hunters based in Azare town, while on visibility patrol along Kari-Sade Road, arrested the following suspects; Adamu Ahmed, 30, Usman Mohammed, 28, Sulaiman Muhammed,35, and Umar Abdullahi,35, all of Matsango ward of Katagum LGA Bauchi state,” the statement read.

“The suspects were apprehended alongside a white-colored Opel Vectra vehicle with registration number BWR 55PZ parked by the roadside, loaded with twelve (12) empty Jerry Cans and assorted spanners.

“During interrogation, the suspects…