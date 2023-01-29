Big Brother Naija star Ka3na welcomes second child

Ka3na has welcomed her second child.

The Big Brother Naija star announced this today via her Instagram Stories.

This comes less than a week after she announced that she is pregnant.

The reality star already shares one daughter with her ex-husband. She announced last year that her marriage to her Caucasian husband, Mr Jones, was over.

She wrote in March 2022: “Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends.

“As some women here may have experienced..Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; ‘Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY’.”