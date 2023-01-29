Brother and sister banished from Imo community for allegedly committing incest (video)

A brother and sister were banished from their community in Lude, Mbaise, Imo state, for allegedly committing incest.

A video shared online shows community members leading the siblings out of the community with what little properties they have.

The Akagu security unit was also at the scene to escort them out of the community.

They were then warned not to return.

A voice is heard explaining in the video why the pair are being exiled: “The young man took his sister as a wife.”

They were asked to go wherever they want to but must not return to Lude under any circumstance.

“Any of them we see in Lude again will have themselves to blame, irrespective of what they came for,” the voice said.

