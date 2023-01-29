CBN extends deadline for collection of old naira notes to Feb 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes by 10 days.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued today January 29. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the new deadline is February 10, 2023. He stated that Nigerians will still be able to deposit their old notes directly with the CBN until February 17, 2023.

Nigerians have been complaining about the inability to swap their old notes for the new designs as the January 31 deadline drew nearer.

Emefiele said following the hardship Nigerians have experienced in their attempt to access the newly redesigned notes, President Buhari has given approval for the extension of the deadline.