Ned Nwoko celebrates his estranged wife Laila Charani on her birthday

Ned Nwoko has taken to Instagram to celebrate his estranged Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, on her birthday.

The politician, who has multiple wives, shared a photo of Laila and wrote: “My dear laila. As you know, I believe that we should celebrate life every day. As we wake up, we should be grateful to God for his mercies. I thank God for your life and wish you the very best today and always. On behalf of the family I say welcome to a new age. We love you. @Mnslailacharani”.

Laila, who shares 3 kids with Ned Nwoko, announced on social media in October 2021 that she was separating from him.

She later returned to social media in 2022 to apologise to Ned and his family for leaving her marriage as she did.

She wrote at the time: “I have realised that I made mistakes, and they were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and decided to apologise to my husband and other family members. I want peace and progress in the family.”