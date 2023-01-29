Police declare Kanye West a ‘suspect’ in battery investigation after he grabbed and threw away phone of a woman who was recording him (video)

Musician and fashion designer, Kanye West is reportedly the main suspect in a battery investigation following accusations he grabbed a phone from a woman’s hands and threw it away.

In a video posted by TMZ on Saturday, January 28, Kanye, 44, was seen on camera arguing with a woman who refused to stop video recording or taking photographs of him because ‘he’s a celebrity.’

In the video, Kanye was livid that a lady was recording him as he was going to watch his son, Saint play a basketball game.

West then grabs the woman’s phone, who is sitting in a car in a parking lot, and throws it away before walking towards his own vehicle.

It is unclear whether the woman is a professional photographer or a fan trying to get footage of celebrities, however she was also snapped in the background of photos of Kim Kardashian in the same area.

In photos from the incident, the woman in question can also be seen walking across a parking lot while escorted by two…