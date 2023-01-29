VC of UNICAL reacts after a 300L student died at the school’s health centre over N200 medical card

The University of Calabar erupted in crisis on Saturday morning January 28, as students protested the death of their colleague who was allegedly denied medical care for not having the university’s medical consulting card.

The 300-level student of the Department of Library and Information Science, Precious Mhenuter, died on Saturday, four hours after arriving at the school’s medical centre.

It was gathered that the 22-year-old student fell ill at her hostel and was rushed to the medical centre for treatment but was allegedly left unattended to for hours until she eventually gave up the ghost.

This sparked outrage on campus as the students protested the avoidable death of their colleague due to alleged negligence.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, narrated the sequence of events that led to the untimely death of Precious.

“Precious got sick this morning by 4am and we rushed her to our school’s medical center. We got there by 5am and they asked us to go…