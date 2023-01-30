6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty

A sixth Memphis police officer has been placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of the violent arrest that led to Tyre Nichols’ death.

The officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty amid an ongoing internal investigation at the Memphis Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The details of Hemphill’s involvement in Nichols’ arrest were not disclosed by Memphis Police. Hemphill was relieved of duty at the beginning of the police department’s investigation, at the same time as the five who were charged.

Lee Gerald, an attorney representing Hemphill, told CBS News that his client “was the third officer at the initial [traffic] stop of Mr. Nichols” and “was never present at the second scene,” where video footage showed police beating Nichols at a nearby intersection. The first of four tapes documenting the arrest was taken from Hemphill’s body camera footage, according to Gerald.

Hemphill “is cooperating with officials in this…