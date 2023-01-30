Court remands woman for pouring hot water on her co-wife in Kwara

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 42-year-old housewife, Lola Abdulsalam, in a Correctional facility for allegedly pouring hot water on her co-wife, Bilikisu Abdulsalam.

The police on Friday filed a two-count first information report against Lola, bordering on causing grievous hurt and defamation of character, contrary to sections 247 and 292 of the penal code.

According to the police, the defendant reportedly insulted and assaulted Bilikisu while she was removing a dead rat at the backdoor.

“The defendant (Lola) started beating her (Bilikisu) with a broom, calling her a witch and later went into the kitchen to get boiled water from the fire and poured it on her body, leaving her face, breasts and other parts of her body severely burnt,” the charge sheet reads.

“The victim was later rushed to Cottage Hospital, Olorunshogo, Ilorin, where she was admitted for treatment,”

The prosecutor, ASP Zacheus Folorunsho, urged the court to remand the accused…