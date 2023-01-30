Diezani Alison-Madueke files lawsuit seeking to recover her seized assets

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Former Minister of Petroleum, has filed a lawsuit seeking to vacate an order granting final forfeiture of her assets to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the lawsuit filed before a federal high court in Abuja, the former Minister sought for an order extending the time within which to seek leave to apply to the court for an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice issued to conduct public sale on her property.

Diezani, through her lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, is seeking for five orders from the court. While Alison-Madueke is the applicant, the EFCC is the sole respondent in the suit.

She argued that all the orders of forfeiture obtained by the EFCC were made without jurisdiction of the courts and “ought to be set aside ex debito justitiae”.

The former Minister is also claiming she was not given fair hearing in all the proceedings leading to the orders nor was she notified about the proceedings or served…