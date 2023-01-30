Five die, seven injured in Plateau mine collapse

Five persons have died and seven others injured when a mining pit collapsed on them in Rukku community in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023, when some local miners went to the mining site in the community to mine solid minerals.

It was gathered that the local miners were extracting minerals deposited some meters beneath the earth’s surface when the pit suddenly collapsed on them, thereby forcing other miners at the site to abandon their work for rescue.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, five miners who died were deep inside the pit and therefore could not be rescued, while seven others at the surface were rescued alive but with various degrees of injuries.

A local miner who was part of the rescue team revealed that the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m as those on the site were working late into the night, adding that all efforts to rescue those trapped in the mining pit proved…