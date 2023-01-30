Iyanya explains why he pushed a fan off the stage in viral video

Iyanya has spoken out after he was called out for pushing a fan off the stage at an event in Awka, Anambra state.

In the video that angered fans, the singer is seen performing on stage while a fan sprays money on him.

Suddenly, Iyanya pushes the fan and he falls off stage.

The singer continues performing like nothing happened.

Reacting to the backlash he received because of the push, Iyanya explained that the fan was slapping him on the face with the money and he considers that disrespectful.

He wrote: “The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued.

“First no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful.”

