NDLEA operatives reject N3m bribe, arrest 17 suspects, intercepts 2,601.5kgs cannabis and 102,500 opioid pills

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested 17 suspects and seized no fewer than 2,601.5 kilograms of cannabis and 102,500 pills of pharmaceutical opioids during interdiction operations across Plateau, Edo, Delta, Taraba, Kogi, Kano, Lagos and Adamawa state in one week.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, January 29, said four suspects arrested in connection with a seizure offered NDLEA operatives N3m bribe.

“523.8kgs cannabis were seized in a bus heading to Port Harcourt along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Sunday 22nd Jan. Four suspects: Okechukwu Umen; Lanre Adebayo Ismaila, 47; Adeshina Adigun Fatai, 50; and Emmanuel Omijeh, 42, have been arrested in connection with the seizure and three million naira (N3,000,000) offered as bribe kept as part of the exhibits for their prosecution,” the statement read.

“309kgs of cannabis were recovered from a Bauchi-bound Toyota Camry car marked KUJ…