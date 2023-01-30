Ondo Amotekun arrests 80 suspected criminals

The Ondo State Amotekun Corps has arrested no fewer than 80 people for allegedly being involved in criminal activities in the state.

The suspects were arrested since the beginning of the year 2023.

Speaking on the development, the state Commander of Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested at different locations across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 32 of the suspects have been charged to court while investigations were ongoing on some of the cases pertaining to the suspects.

Adeleye said, ” In the last three weeks, 80 criminals were arrested. In the last one week, about 32 were taken to court for prosecution, investigations are going on in most of these ones and some of them at the end of the day were found to be victims of circumstances, like those that comes out without a means of identification at odd hours and were found where they are not supposed to be.

“Those ones upon proper interrogation were…