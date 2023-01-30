Police bust armed robbery gang in Enugu, arrest one, recover weapons

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have busted an armed robbery gang and arrested one suspect.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, January 29, 2023, said police operatives recovered one snatched tricycle, charms, 5 firearms, and 374 live ammunition of different calibres during the operation.

According to the PPRO, efforts are ongoing to arrest members of the notorious gang who escaped with bullet wounds.

“Police Operatives serving in Octopus Squad ‘B’ of Enugu State Command, on 27/01/2023 at about 9pm, conducted an intelligence-guided sting operation, intercepted and busted at Diamond Estate axis of Onitsha Road Enugu, an armed robbery gang, known to perpetrate heinous crimes within Enugu metropolis and environ under the nebulous name of “Unknown Gunmen”,” the statement read.

“One of its members, who gave his name as Chinenye Nwadike (male) aged 32, a native of Mbaitoli in Imo State, but resident at…