Reps Committee rejects Naira swap extension, threatens Emefiele’s arrest

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the redesign of three naira notes has rejected the 10 days extension granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the swap of old N200, N500, N1,000 bank notes.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 29, the Chairman of the Committee and the Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the lawmakers will proceed and sign an arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to appear before the committee.

According to him, the new naira redesign policy is capable of frustrating the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Recall that many Nigerians have complained about inability to access the newly redesigned notes. The CBN had initially placed the deadline for the exchange of the old Naira notes for the new ones on January 31st . However, following the series of complains from Nigerians, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a statement released on Sunday, January 29, announced that the deadline had…