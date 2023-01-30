Russian Govt accuse Boris Johnson of lying about Putin threatening to kill him

The Russian government has accused former British prime minister Boris Johnson of lying when he said President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine.

This is coming after Johnson disclosed to the BBC for a documentary, that the Russian leader had threatened him with a missile strike that would ‘only take a minute’.

‘He threatened me at one point, and he said, ”Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute” or something like that,’ Johnson said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov today hit back, telling reporters that Johnson had fabricated the allegations.

‘What Mr. Johnson said is not true. More precisely it’s a lie… There were no missile threats,’ Peskov declared.

Johnson claims Putin’s astonishing threat was made in February last year after the former prime minister visited Kyiv to assure Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky that…