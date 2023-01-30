Schoolgirl, 10, killed by rapist released from prison two days earlier

A 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a convicted rapist just two days after he was freed from prison.

Maria Camila Plazas is said to have begged for mercy as she died trying to fight off her killer.

A suspect, named as Jonathan Francisco Garcia Tapias, 27, is alleged to have stabbed her four times.

The horror attack happened after Garcia Tapias broke into the family home in Pitalito, Colombia on Friday, Jan. 27, with the intention of sexually abusing the schoolgirl, prosecutors say.

Her grandmother, Luz Marina Valderrama Luna, 67, was also wounded trying to stop Garcia Tapias.

Neighbours rushed the pair to San Antonio Hospital in Huila, south-western Colombia, but Maria died from multiple injuries.

Her grandmother is in a serious condition, according to reports.

The family’s pet dog also died trying to protect Maria during the ordeal, according to Colombian publication, Semana.

Maria’s cousin, Natalia Luna, said: “They took an angel, they took…