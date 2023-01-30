South African man allegedly kills his wife and dumps her body in pit toilet a day after she withdrew domestic violence case against him

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in South Africa, a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against him.

The body of Lindelani Nengovhela was found in a water-filled pit toilet in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou, Limpopo, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The couple was reportedly in a volatile relationship and the woman had opened a case of domestic violence against her husband and he was arrested.

Her husband, Livhuwani Madadzhe, also known as comedian SABC Livhu, was out on bail and was to appear again in Thohoyandou Magistrate”s Court next week but she went to court on Friday, January 27, and withdrew the case.

Limpopo police spokesperson said the husband aged 38, called the police on Saturday morning, stating that he could not locate his wife but was surprised to find her dead in the pit toilet in their yard.

“A preliminary probe conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect on a charge of murder,”…