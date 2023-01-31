Alec Baldwin and Rust movie armorer to be charged over Halyna Hutchins shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged on Tuesday, January 31 with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western “Rust” in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said.

The charges come after 15 months of speculation whether Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies would find evidence Baldwin showed criminal disregard for safety when a revolver gun he was rehearsing with fired a live round that killed Hutchins.

The actor has denied responsibility for the shooting, saying he cocked the revolver but never pulled the trigger and it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and other weapons professionals to ensure it was unloaded.

The most serious charge which carries five years in jail would require prosecutors to convince the jury thay Baldwin was not just negligent but reckless in his use of a firearm.

“The evidence and facts speak for themselves,” Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies’…