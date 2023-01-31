Army arrests 116 suspected miscreants in Lagos, recovers arms and illicit drugs

The 9 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, on Monday, January 30, paraded 116 suspected miscreants arrested in an early morning raid of black spots as part of Still Water Operation in Lagos State.

The suspects were arrested on the railside, Brown street, Araromi and other parts of Oshodi axis of the state.

Speaking to journalists, the Brigade Commander, Isongubong Akpoumutia, said locally-made guns, illicit drugs like tramadol, phones, ATM cards, and SIM cards were intercepted during the raid.

Akpoumutia said same operation went on simultaneously at Festac Town of the state.

“We are here because we raided some areas in Oshodi, including Brown Street, Araromi and some volatile area concerning the activities of hoodlums in that area,” he said.

“We arrested 116 miscreants. We began the operation from 1am till about 5am and some of the items recovered from the hoodlums were cut to size locally made pistol, eight hand phones, local charms, cash, Indian hemp Tramadol, ATM…