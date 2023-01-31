Landlord puts up tenant’s underwear for auction for owing him rent

A Kenyan landlord has put up his tenant’s underwear for auction following a row over rent he’s being owed.

The auction notice appeared in the local dailies on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nyaluoyo Auctioneers said they were instructed by the landlord of one Zachariah Sichenje Masika, to auction 4 men’s underwear and 4 female underwear belonging to the tenant, to recover the rent he’s being owed.

The public auction will take place at the firm’s yard in Kisumu. Terms of sale are cash at the fall of the hammer.

The notice has since gone viral with netizens poking fun at the auctioneering company and the landlord over the peculiar advert.