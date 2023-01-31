Man kidnapped in Cross River while travelling to the village for his father’s burial

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a man identified as Kenneth Abang in Cross River State.

A senior correspondent at the News Agency of Nigeria, George Odok Jnr, who confirmed the incident on Monday night, January 30, 2023, said Mr Abang was kidnapped while travelling to Boki Local Govt Area of the state in preparation for his father’s burial.

“Mr Kenneth Abang has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped around 4pm today along Biase-Calabar highway while traveling to Boki LGA in preparation for his late father’s burial schedule to hold on February 3rd and 4th in Okundi community,” he wrote.

“He was kidnapped alongside his relative, Eunice. I’m deeply pain by his abduction. This one has touched me directly because we communicated a few days ago about his father’s burial and how far he has gone with the arrangements.

“Dear God, please intervene in the life of this your son and his relative. I also call on the The Nigeria Police Zone 6, the Nigerian…