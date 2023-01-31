Police intercept 6 suspected bandits with dangerous weapons in Rivers





Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested six suspected bandits along the Elele-Owerri Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State. Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, said the suspected armed bandits were intercepted during a ‘stop and search’ operation along the road. The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as Boniface Owoicho “M” Age 55 years, Momo Junior “M” Age 27 years, Mudi Moses “M” Age 25 years; Ibrahim John “M” Age 35 years; Abdul Faruk “M” Age 23 years and Nuhu Imadi “M”, all of Kogi State origin. Iringe-Koko said items recovered from the suspects were five arms, including three English-made single barrels and two English-made automatic revolver barrels, as well as 20 ‘AA’ live cartridges. Other items recovered from the suspects to include; four police belts, five knives, two military cardigans, three operational boats, one Civil Defence operation hat and two long-sleeved singlets engraved…







Source: Linda Ikeji