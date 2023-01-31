Sex worker found dead in Onitsha brothel, neighbour claims she committed suicide because her boyfriend married another woman

A suspected commercial sex worker was found deadin a brothel along old market road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The deceased, simply identified as Chisom from Enugu State, was said to have died on Monday, January 30, 2023 after washing dishes.

Controversy however has trailed the cause of her death with the brothel deserted by neighbours and occupants, mostly sex workers.

While some said she hanged herself in her hotel room, others said she might have been strangled to death by an early caller over a financial disagreement, while another version alleged she took poison and died.

A neighbour, who spoke to The Nation,allegedthat the deceased committed suicide after finding out that her boyfriend had dumped her for another woman.