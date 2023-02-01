Actress Pamela Anderson reveals she had non-stop sex with ex Tommy Lee and spent a ‘frisky’ night with Julian Assange





Pamela Anderson has revealed she enjoyed non-stop sex with her ex-husband Tommy Lee and had ‘frisky’ nights with Julian Assange.

The actress, 55, has penned a bombshell memoir reflecting on her turbulent life in the spotlight, as well as disclosing that her steamiest experience came while dancing with an 80-year-old.

In the book, Pamela shared that the gentle and firm way she danced the tango with the old man was the most ‘sensual experience she’d ever had.’

She added the encounter took place during a trip to Buenos Aires in Argentina when she was in her 20s, and the feeling of being led by a ‘true man’ was ‘something she’d never felt’. ‘It changed me, and I’ve never forgotten it,’ Pamela wrote.

Pamela has penned a candid new memoir titled Love, Pamela, which was released on Tuesday, with the star insisting she wrote every word herself, instead of enlisting the help of a ghostwriter.

In the book, she also detailed how horrific sexual abuse she suffered as a child warped her…