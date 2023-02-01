Emir of Dutse is dead





Emir of Dutse in Jigawa Alhaji Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi has died at the age of 78.

The monarch died at an Abuja hospital on Tuesday January 31, after a brief illness. The Special Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu KIla who confirmed the Emir’s death, described him as a humble, religious and community leader whose conduct and character in life had been to the service of humanity.

The statement read;