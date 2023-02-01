Four South African police officers arrested for allegedly torturing Nigerian man to coma

Four policemen have been arrested in South Africa for allegedly torturing a Nigerian national over his identity documents.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the four members of the Boksburg North Visible Policing unit were arrested on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said the victim and his friends were approached by the police officers who demanded to see their identity documentation on January 9.

?When the victim could not produce an original copy of the required documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he was in a coma for nine days.” she said.

Suping said the four officers, a sergeant and three constables, face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

?The four officers were arrested at their place of work today and will be…