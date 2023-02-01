Fuel scarcity may affect election logistics — INEC





Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the logistics arrangement for the general elections scheduled to hold on February 25 and March 11, might be affected by the current fuel scarcity in the country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with transport unions such as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), amongst others on Tuesday, January 31, Mahmood said the commission will meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to ameliorate the situation.

The INEC Chairman said;