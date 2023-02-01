Ghanaian man wanted over a drive-by shooting murder in UK is arrested while trying to enter Morocco

A Ghanaian man wanted by British police over a brutal drive-by murder has been arrested in Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 42, was among 13 fugitives named in a National Crime Agency (NCA) most wanted campaign last year. He was declared wanted as part of an Essex Police investigation into the murder of Robert Powell, 50, on June 13, 2020.

Dad-of-three Mr. Powell was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol outside a party in Water Lane, Roydon, Harlow, with the shooter promptly driving off. He died in the hospital the following day.

Oppong, whose last known address was in Newham, London, was arrested trying to enter Morocco in late September last year.

Police said they were unable to divulge news of his detention at the time due to operational and security reasons.

As well as being placed on the NCA’s Most Wanted list, Oppong was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice – an official request sent to law enforcement groups worldwide to arrest the suspect on sight.

The fugitive was stopped by officers…