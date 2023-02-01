Governor Tambuwal’s aide dies following a stampede at PDP’s presidential rally in Sokoto





Hajia Aisha Maina, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on female education is dead.

The Governor’s aide who attended the Presidential rally of the People Democratic Party (PDP) which took place in Sokoto state on Tuesday, January 31, was caught in a stampede that occurred at the exit gate of Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally.

A staff at the Ministry of Information said;

?A motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another. She was one of the victims.?

Chairman of Forum of Special Advisers, Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, who confirmed Maina’s death, said she was rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment after the stampede.

Magaji described her as hardworking and energetic, adding that they were together a night before the rally and were putting finishing touches to some of the items for the event.

He said;