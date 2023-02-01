‘I’m retiring for good’ – Tom Brady calls it quits on his NFL career for the second and final time

NFL legend, Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the sport.

In a video posted to social media, Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback to ever play the game announced for a second time that he was retiring.

‘Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good,’ the quarterback said in the video.

‘I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first

‘It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so… really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.

‘My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go over forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.’