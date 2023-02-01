MNJTF troops eliminate dozens of terrorists, capture 40 others in Lake Chad

Troops of Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have killed dozens of terrorists and captured more than 40 in recent operations in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, February 1, in N?Djamena, Chad, said the troops also destroyed several terrorist camps during the clearance and stabilization operations in the region conducted from Jan. 18 to 29.

He added that 87 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists surrendered within the period.

Adegoke said in Sector 1, Cameroon, the troops conducted ambush operations on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 in the general area of Kolofata-Kirawa, captured one terrorist alive and recovered a significant quantity of assorted foodstuff.

According to him, the Sector has been very active in dominating its area through land and maritime operations, especially in areas such as Tchika, Gore Kendi and Kerena, among…