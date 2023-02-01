NFL star, Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce





Tom Brady has made his first red carpet appearance since he and ex-wife Gisele Bndchen divorced.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night?s Los Angeles premiere of ?80 for Brady,? starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin.

The 45-year-old NFL quarterback legend executive produced and appears as himself in the new film, based on a true story of 80-year-old fans of Brady.

The outing comes just hours after it was reported his ex Bundchen will break her silence over their split in a new Vanity Fair interview.

The clean-shaven quarterback also stepped out in black pants, with a black watch seen peeking out from his coat. He completed his look with black sneakers with white soles for his red carpet look at the premiere, held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.





The film is based on the true story about a group of friends and widows over 80 who all bonded over their love for Tom Brady.

The Brady fan club is played by Hollywood…