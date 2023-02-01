She is not a student of our school





The Student Union Government (SUG) of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state, has said Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor, the young lady who in a video, attributed her graduation success to God and her pu**y, is not a student of the school.

Okoroafor apologized to the institution after the video went viral, claiming that said she suffered a slip of the tongue as what she meant to say was God and popsy (her father) not p*ssy, helped her to graduate from the Polytechnic. read here

In a statement released, the SUG president of the institution, Ahaneku Valentine, said Okoroafor’s action was ?sacrilegious and condemnable?. He stated that Okoroafor did not have a matriculation…