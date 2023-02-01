She is not a student of our school

By
Headliners
-
1


She is not a student of our school - Imo polytechnic SUG disowns lady who went viral for attributing her graduation from the school to God and her

The Student Union Government (SUG) of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state, has said Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor, the young lady who in a video, attributed her graduation success to God and her pu**y, is not a student of the school.

 

Okoroafor apologized to the institution after the video went viral, claiming that said she suffered a slip of the tongue as what she meant to say was God and popsy (her father) not p*ssy,  helped her to graduate from the Polytechnic. read here                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

In a statement released, the SUG president of the institution, Ahaneku Valentine, said Okoroafor’s action was ?sacrilegious and condemnable?. He stated that Okoroafor did not have a matriculation…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR