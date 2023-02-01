We are unaware of anyone in the presidency working against APC

The Federal Government says it is unaware of anyone in the presidency working against the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.
The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday February 1, appeared on Channels TV, where he alleged that some elements in the presidency were working against the party’s victory at the poll.
?I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn?t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries. They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the President?s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.
In fact, I discussed with the President and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital…
