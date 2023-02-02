Backstreet Boys singer, countersues woman accusing him of sexual assault





Backstreet Boys band member, Nick Carter has filed a counter lawsuit against the woman accusing him of sexual battery she claimed occurred 21 years ago when she was a minor.

The woman identified as Shannon Ruth had filed a lawsuit against Nick in December, claiming he sexually assaulted her after a concert in 2001.

The singer in the counter lawsuit filed against Shannon Ruth on Thursday, February 2, alleged that she is deliberately dragging his name through the mud with a series of lies. He’s now demanding for more than $2.35 million he says she has cost his band.

Nick stated that he won’t allow himself to be smeared by Ruth’s accusations, which he vehemently denies, and says her lawsuit is the culmination of a years-long conspiracy to take him down.

The singer also alleged that Ruth has been coached by a father and daughter, Jerome and Melissa Schuman, to make false claims against him as part of an extortion attempt. He also slammed all 3 for trying to take advantage of…