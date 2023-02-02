Court remands bricklayer for raping 15-year-old student in Kwara

A Magistrates? Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has remanded a 25-year-old bricklayer, Ibrahim Ismaila, in a custodial centre for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

The accused was remanded on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, alongside his supervisor, Abdulrasheed Yusuf, who was charged with negligence.

According to a police report, Ismaila stopped the girl while she was coming from school and dragged her inside an uncompleted building, where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, approached the court with a motion ex parte, seeking the remand of the defendant.

While ruling on the case, the Magistrate, Mohammed Dasuki, granted the prosecutor?s application and ordered that the defendant alongside his supervisor be remanded.

The case was adjourned till February 21, 2023, for hearing.