Dark October out on Netflix tomorrow, Friday February 3 + see videos from the premiere of the film in Lagos





Linda Ikeji’s debut movie, Dark October, will be out on Netflix tomorrow, Friday, February 3.

The premiere of the movie was held at the Filmhouse cinema in Lagos state on Wednesday, February 1.

The producer of the movie, Linda Ikeji, the director Tokar Mcbaror, and the star actors Chuks Joseph, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Okpara Munachii, Oriaku Kelechi, Chibie Johnny Olusama and Boman Bognet, were in attendance.

Celebrities including Joke Silva, AY Makun, Shade Okoya, Agatha Amata, Chude Jideonwo, Laura Ikeji, Tara Durotoye and others also attended the premiere.

See videos from the event below