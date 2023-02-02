Dismembered human penis found at Alabama gas station





A customer at an Alabama gas station found a human penis in the parking lot, according to cops.

The dismembered body part was found shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at a gas station on Interstate 10 in Mobile, according to local newspaper Lagniappe, which cited multiple sources.

After the discovery, police officers showed up and collected the severed appendage as evidence.

According to initial reports, police do not believe the finding is proof of any foul play.

One employee simply told local reporters: ?It was a whole d*ck.?

A statement at 4pm from the Mobile Police Department stated the incident was “not being investigated as an assault or murder”. The statement added that it was a mystery how on Earth the penis ended up there.

CCTV footage, later seen by local reporters, apparently shows a black truck pulling into a station at around 6.15am to fill up.

The truck then pulls away before a penis then falls onto the car park tarmac.

Once the report was made, a…