Ghana court remands Nigerian man over alleged possession of fake currency notes

A 55-year-old Nigerian, who allegedly smuggled CFA France and Nigerian Naira notes suspected to be counterfeit into the country has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

LIB earlier reported that Aremu Timothy Adegboyega was arrested by a joint security team as he entered Ghana through Togo using an unapproved route called Beat Zero in Aflao on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of the Aflao Division of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ahmed Majeed Amandi, the personnel found CFA80 million in fresh notes, an additional CFA843,000 in the suspect?s waist bag and N110,500 in his wallet.

Adegboyega, who was charged with possessing forged notes, pleaded not guilty. The prosecution prayed the Court to remand the accused person because he was flight risk and would interfere with Police investigation.

The Court presided over Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah, remanded the accused person into Police custody for further…